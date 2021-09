Analysis before the explorations: what unites the Greens and the FDP and what separates them

Analysis before the explorations: what unites the Greens and the FDP and what separates them

Fourth day after the federal elections: where is the divided AfD drifting? And: Why the Greens and the FDP could go together. The editor-in-chief of “Freie Presse” Torsten Kleditzsch talks about it with Sascha Aurich, deputy editor-in-chief Digitales ….