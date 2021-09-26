Analysis: historically weak Union candidate, advantages of the SPD

Berlin (dpa) – The Wahlen research group attributes the Union’s debacle in the Bundestag elections to a “historically weak candidate”, a loss of image as a party and considerable deficits in specialist skills.

At the same time, the SPD benefited from the reputation of its party, increased political confidence and the only candidate to whom voters would attribute the qualities of chancellor, according to the electoral analysis of the research group on Sunday evening.

According to this, 67% of Germans consider the best SPD candidate, Olaf Scholz, as head of government. In the case of CDU boss Armin Laschet, however, it would only be 29% and in the case of Annalena Baerbock, leader of the Greens, 23%. In an electoral study carried out by the opinion poll institute Forsa in cooperation with RTL / ntv, 53% blame Laschet for the historic electoral failure of the CDU / CSU because he was not the right candidate for the election. chancellery. 62 percent think he should take responsibility and step down as CDU president.

According to projections, the CDU / CSU and the SPD fought head-to-head, each with a share of the vote of around 25 percent – for electoral victory, with a slight lead for the SPD. In 2017, the Union had reached 32.9% and the Social Democrats had won only 20.5%.

According to the Wahlen research group, the Union lost its “Bastion 60plus” in the federal elections; the success of the SPD in this age group is particularly remarkable. With an increase of 11 percentage points to 35 percent, the Social Democrats are now tied with the Union. In that age group it lost 7 percentage points to 34% – “in a very relevant group that was a guarantee of long term success for the C parties”. For all those under 60, where the SPD is in the lead with 22%, the Greens are now at the same level as the Union (18 and 19% respectively).

The fact that the SPD is now also a leader in terms of party reputation is mainly due to the poor performance of the competition. “The loss of the Union’s image goes hand in hand with a decline in skills, which is very severe in“ Economy ”and“ Future ”. For the first time since 2005, a majority speak of poor preparation for the future of our country, although the SPD is also unable to convince in the political field of “the future”, according to the analysis.

When it comes to climate protection, for which 63% believe politicians “are doing too little”, the vast majority of Germans defer to the Greens. They would also more often be seen as the most competent party in terms of “future” and “education”, but remained weak on economic issues and also stagnated in terms of party reputation.

The left has scored a little in “social justice”, the FDP in “economy” and “taxes” and the AfD in “refugees / asylum”. “The AfD is elected by citizens who, in addition to the Merkel government, also take a critical look at the candidates for chancellor, who have their own views on climate policy, corona measures or foreigners and for whom the AfD is a communication platform, ”the research said. group.

According to the analysis, the Germans reject a renewed grand coalition, but many also see alliances such as black-green-yellow (“Jamaica”, depending on the colors of the flag there), red-green-yellow (“traffic light “) or red-green-red very skeptical. Unlike 2017, however, a 55% majority would prefer a government led by the SPD rather than a government led by the CDU / CSU (36%).

According to Forsa’s electoral study, 30% of voters believe that a CDU / CSU, FDP and Greens coalition should now be formed. 40% supported a coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, 20% an alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the Left Party.