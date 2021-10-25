Analysis of COVID-19 on US Ground Support Equipment Market 2020 by Scope, Size, Share, Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Forecast to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Ground Support Equipment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Ground Support Equipment Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The US ground support equipment market was valued at US$ 246.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 327.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The US ground support equipment market for military and business aviation is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth in the business aviation sector is propelling the demand for ground support equipment. According to data by Cirium, in 2019, the US had an installed fleet of ~19,000 business jets and turboprops. The figure signifies that the country comprises over 60% of the total inventory of business jets worldwide. The company further stated that the US constantly accounts for over half of new business jet deliveries every year, with small and midsize aircraft category models contributing the majority of the output. Further, growing procurement of military aircraft fleet is driving the demand for ground support equipment (GSE). The US Department of Defense has numerous air bases across the world, and it continues to procure modern technologies to maintain the fleet. Ground support equipment is one of the key systems deployed by the US Department of Defense at various air bases worldwide.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Ground Support Equipment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Ground Support Equipment Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Mallaghan

AERO Specialties, Inc.

AGSE LLC

Aviation Ground Equipment Corp.

ITW GSE ApS.

JBT Corporation

Meyer Hydraulics Corporation

Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.

Towflexx GmbH

Tronair Inc.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Ground Support Equipment Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US Ground Support Equipment market segments and regions.

US Ground Support Equipment Market – by Equipment

Tugs and Tractors

Ground Power Unit

Hydraulic Power Unit

Aircraft Jacks

Belt Loader

De-Iceing Vehicles

Others

US Ground Support Equipment Market – by Power Source

Electric

Non-Electric

US Ground Support Equipment Market– by Application

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

The research on the US Ground Support Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Ground Support Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Ground Support Equipment market.

