Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Electric Shavers Market 2021-2028 Evolving Opportunities With Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Wahl,Spectrum Brands, Inc.,Procter & Gamble.,Panasonic Corporation

An electric shaver is a razor with a rotating or oscillating blade. The electric shaver usually does not require the use of shaving cream, soap, or water. The razor may be powered by a small DC motor, which is either powered by batteries or mains electricity. Many modern ones are powered using rechargeable batteries. Whereas blades scrape and damage your face, electric razors glide over skin.

The “Global Electric Shavers Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the electric shavers market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric shavers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

SEGMENTATION

Based on product, the global electric shavers market is segmented into corded and cordless.

Based on end user, the global electric shavers market is segmented into men and women.

Based on distribution channel, the global electric shavers market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

