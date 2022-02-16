Analysis – Zoo experiment sheds light on species extinction

At Hamerton Zoo Park near Cambridge, there are donkeys, sloths, dingoes, monkeys, in short: all kinds of animals. They are known, as is their genetic material, DNA – a great place for a special experience.

“If we chose the zoo, it is because the animals there form a kind of colony of non-native species. Thus, in a zoo, they appear nowhere else than in their enclosures. So we know exactly which DNA belongs to which animal. We cannot confuse them with other sources.

Biologist Elizabeth Clare has installed filters at 20 locations at Hamerton Zoo to capture free-flying DNA from zoo animals. Much like Hansel and Gretel in the forest, monkeys, dingoes and the like lose crumbs as they move – only much smaller crumbs. Biologists speak of environmental DNA or eDNA.

“Environmental DNA is broadly defined as DNA that does not come directly from the organism to which it actually belongs. Instead, we find them in dead skin cells, in saliva, in the urine or in fallen hair. All of us, plants, humans, each one of us is constantly shedding genetic material into the environment.

Change of location, from England to Denmark.

The team led by Christina Lyngaard also set up filters at three locations in Copenhagen Zoo. The biologist does research at the Department of Evolutionary Genome Research at the University of Copenhagen. First, the air filters were in the okapi and armadillo cages, then in their outdoor enclosures.

“And finally, we tried the rainforest house. It is a large building where temperatures and humidity are higher. In addition, the variety of species is greater. Birds, some mammals and also turtles live here. They are everywhere here.

After 30 hours, the scientists moved the filters to another location. By doing so, they hoped to find the DNA of animals they already knew in the capture membranes, explains Elizabeth Clare. And that’s exactly what happened – whether indoors, outdoors or in the tropical house. And it didn’t stop there.

“We found more. We were able to detect genetic material in the food of some zoo animals. Environmental DNA from the animals’ diets was also trapped in our filters near the carnivores.

Live animals, dead animals – in the form of food: biologists expected – but not that the collecting membranes would also prove the presence of animals that do not even belong to the zoo population.

“We have identified species that are found somewhere in the British countryside, such as red squirrels and hedgehogs. Either the wind had blown their environmental DNA into the enclosures, or the animals were simply roaming freely around the zoo.

So now biologists know: the process works. Environmental DNA can be used to determine which animals are in a particular environment and how they move. And researchers have come to this knowledge in a much more skillful way than before.

“Most of the time, we can only identify animals if they were in the same place at the same time as us. When you install a camera, the animal should pass right in front of the lens when it is on. If it’s behind her, you’ll never know. Environmental DNA is more like a mud footprint left by an animal. We can still see it long after the animal’s disappearance.

After the experiments in zoos, the researchers now want to know: Does their method also work outside a zoo, says Christina Lyngaard.

“Then we want to take it out into the open and see if this process works in a forest or in the jungle. We want to experience different ecosystems with the greatest possible biodiversity.

It’s easy to detect environmental DNA from animals that you know are there. However, Elizabeth Clare believes it would be interesting to confirm the existence of animals in a habitat whose presence has not been verified before.

“Some species are very shy. We cannot approach them. Or they are so rare that you hardly see them. But their environmental DNA will then tell us that they are there.

And especially in the case of endangered species, such evidence could play an important role in the future.