Andrew Cuomo laments “political boom” in his farewell speech

(New York) Urged to resign because of harassment charges, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo assured in his farewell speech on Monday that he was the victim of a political and media “intoxication”.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021 at 3:30 pm

“There was political and media turmoil. But at some point the truth will come out, I’m sure of it, “said the 63-year-old head of state, who is home to America’s cultural and financial lungs, in a recorded message.

The fall is dizzying for this descendant of Italian immigrants who was fed into politics by his father Mario Cuomo, who was governor of the state three terms before him (1983-1994) and who was expected to seek a fourth term in office Year 2022.

Especially at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, in the spring of 2020, when New York was badly hit by COVID-19, Andrew Cuomo achieved national star status.

With his daily, rational and reassuring press briefings, the experienced but tough and authoritarian politician had changed his dimension and embodied the antithesis of Donald Trump, whose announcements about the health crisis were considered unpredictable.

But a year later that status had been weakened by the first testimony of sexual harassment, pushing the politician to accept that his state’s services conduct an independent investigation into these allegations.

The investigation, contained in a 168-page report and published in early August, concluded that Andrew Cuomo sexually molested 11 women, most of them collaborators and employees, and listed many inappropriate gestures or attitudes.

The governor has always denied these allegations. But under pressure from calls for resignation from his own political camp, including President Biden, he announced his resignation on August 10.

During his farewell speech, he complained about a “media frenzy” that was “neither fair nor just nor viable”. “No governor in the country has passed as many progressive measures as I have,” he praised, among other things, the legalization of marriage for everyone or the minimum wage of 15 dollars an hour.

Andrew Cuomo will be replaced on Tuesday by Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat. She will be the first woman to hold this position.