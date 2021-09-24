Android applications can be installed

Among the many innovations to the new Windows 11 operating system announced by Microsoft in June for next month is the ability to download Android apps from the Amazon app store. This is the first time. This novelty, according to the American technology giant, will not be available when the final version of Windows 11 is released on October 5. It will first be offered in beta in the coming months, according to Microsoft.

“We will not be able to run all Android applications, particularly those that are closely tied to the heart of the operating system. However, the idea will be to benefit in Windows 11 from around 80% of Android applications ”, confided the technical and security director of Microsoft France, Bernard Ourghanlian to the JDN. “These applications will have to be present in the Amazon store to access them from the new Microsoft Store,” he added.

An Android subsystem

Applications that act like normal Windows applications can be attached to the Start menu, moved around, and generally treated as if they were native x86 entities. For this to work, Windows 11 will need an Android subsystem, which was just featured in the latest Developer Insider preview. Not long at the moment, but it’s what will allow developers to play Android apps on Windows.

Additionally, this is made possible by Intel Bridge technology, which does the heavy lifting to allow these Android applications to run natively on x86 hardware. However, this is not something that only works on Intel hardware, it will work fine on AMD PCs.