Animal Care Services Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Animal Care Services Market Overview

The animal care services include pet training, grooming services, pet supplies, daycare, specialized food supplies, waste removal, and other services. Pet training involves preparing the animals to follow the command, familiarizing the animals with the human voice, obedience, security, and assisting disabled people. Generally, dogs and horses are trained animals. Grooming services involve hair styling and trimming, coloring, paw treatments, nail polishing, oil massages, ear cleaning, and others. Daycare consists of walking, feeding, and playing with the animals when the owner is at work or away from home. Mostly the animal owners do not have sufficient time for grooming their pets; therefore, they seek franchises that offers grooming and other services for animals.

The “Global Animal Care Services Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the animal care services market with detailed market segmentation by type, service, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading animal care services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Animal Care Services Market:

PetSmart PETCO Animal Supplies VCA Inc. Just For Pets Animal Care Systems Inc. Best Friends Pet Care Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc. ThePetNest Aussie Pet Mobile Hollywood Grooming Inc.

Based on type, the global animal care services market is segmented into livestock and companion.

Based on service, the market is segmented into grooming service, boarding service, training service, day care services and others.

Drivers:

Rise in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases.

Increase in pet ownership.

Rise in expenditure on pets’ health.

Growth in the awareness regarding animal cleanliness and sanitization.

Restraints:

High cost of animal healthcare.

Lack of skilled veterinary personnel in developing countries.

The report specifically highlights the Animal Care Services market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Animal Care Services Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

