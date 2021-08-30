Animal Depression Medication Market Size Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future

Animal depression medications are usually only prescribed for depressed behavior in animals and are usually used as a stand-alone or second-line therapy, depending upon the degree of the condition. When treating depression in humans, it’s most frequently treated with proper prescription medications, behavioral therapy, or counseling. the opposite classification of animal depression refers to biological causes like genetic defects and imbalances within the brain that end in clinical depression in animals. As of now, only a couple of of those causes are known like thyroid, system , endocrine, neurological disorders among others. However, it’s believed that within the near future, a comprehensive list of the causes of depression in animals are going to be known.

Increasing trend of pet adoption and growing pet humanization is predicted to drive growth of the worldwide animal depression medication market. Pet adoption is rapidly increasing in both developed and emerging economies. consistent with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), around 6.5 million companion animals with 3.3 million dogs and three .2 million cats enter the U.S. animal shelters nationwide per annum . consistent with an equivalent source, around 3.2 million shelter animals i.e. 1.6 million dogs and 1.6 million cats are adopted annually within the U.S. Such a high adoption rate and humanization have led to increased awareness regarding various social, physical, and emotional benefits of pet ownership. As a results of this, expenditure on pet animals is rising. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive growth of the worldwide animal depression medication market. Furthermore, growing expenditure on animal health is predicted to spice up the worldwide animal depression medication market growth.

However, stringent regulations regarding the adoption of pet animals are expected to hamper the worldwide animal depression medication market growth. Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the global animal depression medication market. this is often due to increasing awareness regarding animal illness combined with rising number of pets across the region. Besides, the presence of strong veterinary medical facilities is predicted to spice up the regional market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to register a strong rate of growth , due to rising income and increasing demand for nutritional products within the region.

Key companies involved within the global animal depression medication market are Eli Lilly and Company, Elite Pharma Private Limited, Cipla Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Biomax Laboratories.

For instance, in February 2019, Lupin Limited, an Indian drug company , introduced Clomipramine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, which may be a generic version of SpecGx LLC’s Anafranil Capsule.

