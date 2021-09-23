Animal Drug Compounding Market Share – Global Trends 2021: Industry Analysis by Market Vendors, Business Growth Statistics.

Global Animal Drug Compounding Market

Animal drug compounding for animals contains mixing, alerting, and combining ingredients to create drugs tailored to the medical needs of individual animals. Lack of availability of generic veterinary medicine in desired dosage forms for optimum efficiency is driving demand for compounded animal drugs.

The increase in medicinal droughts in required medication levels across the globe as well as the increase in cost of branded prescription equivalents is anticipated to boost the global animal drug compounding market growth over the forecast period. The growing humanization of pets and the increase in adoption of animals in developed nations is expected to propel the growth of animal drug compounding market growth. For instance, in 2015 American Pet product Association had estimated that, families in United States owned 70-80 million dogs & 74-96 million cats. Availability of information makes per owners extremely perspective and therefore increases demand for quality veterinary care will positively influence the market growth during this forecast period.

Lack of trained and skilled medical professionals in animal health space is a primary restraining factor limiting the adoption of animal drug compounding in GCC countries. Also, lack of skilled veterinary compounding medical professionals’ leads to false prescriptions may hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Animal Drug Compounding Market is segmented into product type such as CNS Agents, Anti-infective Reagents, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Hormones and Substitutes, and Others, by formulation such as Oral, Injectable, and Others. Further, market is segmented into animal type such as Dogs, Cats, and Others.

Also, the Global Animal Drug Compounding Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy,

Medisca,

Lorraine’s Pharmacy,

ESSENTIAL PHARMACY COMPOUNDING VET,

Diamondback Drugs of Delaware, LLC, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

CNS Agents

Anti-infective Reagents

Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Hormones and Substitutes

Others

By Formulation

Oral

Injectable

Others

By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

