Animal Healthcare Market Recent Research: Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2021-2027

Expansion of animal healthcare facilities is predicted to propel to growth of the animal healthcare market. as an example , in February 2021, DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital, announced to launch of multi-specialty animal hospitals in India. Moreover, launch of products is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in February 2021, Neogen Corporation relaunched its ThyroKare (levothyroxine sodium tablets), USP, which are approved by the FDA for replacement therapy for diminished thyroid function in dogs.

“Limited Time Offer”

We offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/550

Launch of online animal healthcare platforms is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the global animal healthcare market. as an example , in January 2021, Premier Vet Alliance, a veterinary group, launched a replacement online platform for practice clients to check in for pet health care plans safely during the pandemic. Moreover, launch of risk capital funds dedicated to digital health is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in February 2021, Healthcare Ventures LLC, a science risk capital firm, launched a risk capital fund that’s dedicated to digital health.

Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth in animal healthcare market, due to increasing consumption of meat, milk, and other animal byproducts. as an example , the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated November 2019 U.S. milk production at 17.440 billion pounds, 0.5 percent above November 2018.

The animal healthcare market is witnessing several M&A activities. as an example , in May 2020, Carlyle, a personal equity firm, agreed to accumulate up to 74% of animal healthcare company SeQuent Scientific Ltd for US$ 210 million. The market is additionally witnessing adoption of telemedicine services for companion animals. as an example , in April 2020, Sanchu Animal Hospital, an animal hospital in India, launched its 24/7 telemedicine service exclusively for pet animals.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the global animal healthcare market include, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cargill, Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Eli Lilly and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Nutreco N.V., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Sanofi S.A., SeQuent Scientific Ltd., Virbac S.A., Neogen Corporation, Vétoquinol S.A., and Zoetis Inc.

Major players operating within the global animal healthcare market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to reinforce their market share. as an example , in February 2021, Phibro Animal Health Corporation announced to participate within the Barclays Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Request for a Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/550

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com