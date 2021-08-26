Animal Parasiticides Market Procedures Increasing Applications in Healthcare Research and Development

Increasing adoption of companion animals is predicted to propel growth of the animal parasiticides market. as an example , consistent with 2017-2018 U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook of yank Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF), the amount of rabbits per 1,000 households within the U.S increased from 1,408 in 2012 to 1, 534 in 2017-2018. Moreover, increasing production of chicken is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , within the Philippines, the assembly of dressed chicken increased 40% during 2009-2018, as per the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Increasing expenditure on animal healthcare is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the animal parasiticides market. as an example , consistent with 2017-2018 U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook of yank Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF), the veterinary expenditure per animal within the U.S. was US$ 227 in 2012, which increased to US$ 253 in 2017-2018. Moreover, increasing outbreak of strains of Salmonella is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 1,134 people infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella were reported from 49 states and therefore the District of Columbia within the U.S. The disease was caused thanks to people coming in touch with backyard poultry.

Increasing demand for vegan food is predicted to hinder growth of the animal parasiticides market. as an example , consistent with The Vegan Society, the amount of individuals consuming only vegetarian food within the U.K. increased from 276,000 in 2016 to 600,000 in 2019.

Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the animal parasiticides market, due to increasing consumption of meat within the U.S. as an example , consistent with research presented at the 2018 Chicken Marketing Summit, Florida, U.S., 86% of consumers during a two week survey within the U.S. ate a chicken meal or snack purchased from a supermarket and 68% ate a chicken meal or snack from a food service establishment.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the animal parasiticides market include, Merial (Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH), Ceva Sante Animlae, Virbac SA, Vetoquinol S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Bayer AG, and Perrigo Co. plc.

Major players operating within the animal parasiticides market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in August 2020, Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., acquired the worldwide rights to VECOXAN (diclazuril), an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health.

