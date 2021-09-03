Anionic Surfactants Market – Who are the Key Players in Industry and How are They Performing in recent years? – Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Anionic surfactants market will reach an estimated valuation with the growth rate of 4.2 % for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Anionic surfactants market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus on home care applications in the region with the high demand for greener and sustainable surfactants in the region will increase the demand for anionic surfactants in the market.

Anionic surfactants are a collection of organic compounds which decreases the interfacial tension between liquids or a liquid’s surface tension. Anionic surfactants are used in personal care products, household cleaners, laundry and hand dishwashing detergents. The major advantages of anionic surfactants are that they can remove dirt, clay and some oily stains that form the surface due to which they are highly used in homecare.

Leading Players Operating in the Anionic Surfactants Market are:

The major players covered in the anionic surfactants market report are Unicore, 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Posco, Johnson Matthey, BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Croda International Plc, Huntsman International LLC., Kao Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Solvay, Vinamax Organics Pvt., CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD, Enaspol a.s., Unger Fabrikker AS, AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Oxiteno, KLK OLEO., Pilot Chemical Corp., Procter & Gamble, Lankem among others and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Segmentation:

Global Anionic surfactants Market Scope and Market Size

Anionic surfactants market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user. The growth among the application segments such as in home care helping manufactures in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors which are helping in formulate different strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets which help to increase the revenue in near future.

On the basis of type, anionic surfactants market is segmented into lignosulfonate, linear alkylbenzene, sulfonate, alcohol ether sulfates, alkyl sulfates, sarcosinates, alpha olefin sulfonates, phosphate esters, alkyl naphthalene sulfonates, others.

On the basis of application, anionic surfactants market is segmented into home care, oil & gas, personal care, construction, others.

On the basis of end-user, anionic surfactants market is segmented into Textile manufacturing, Personal care product, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Oil & gas (for oil recovery) and others.

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Anionic Surfactants Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

Also, Research Report Examines:

Current and Future Development Possibilities and Assessment of niche Key Competitive Landscape

By Applications, Verticals and Deployment Model

Region-Wise Assessment for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

