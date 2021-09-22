Ankle Splints Market Size to Grow with Stupendous CAGR | Key Driver and Growth Forecasts 2028

Global Ankle Splints Market was valued at USD 2,042.11 million in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 4,092.24 million by 2027 at a CAGR 8.3%.

Ankle Splint is defined as the rigid or flexible device which are used to heal injuries as well as disorders in the ankle and foot region. These injuries are usually caused by accidents and fall. Also, hammer-toes, arthritis, bunions, and diabetic foot are some disorders which may call for surgical procedures with sequential use of ankle splints devices.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Air-Stirrup Ankle Brace
  • Other

By Application

  • High Ankle Sprains
  • Sub-acute Ankle Sprains
  • Chronic Ankle Sprains

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

The regional distribution of the Ankle Splints market is also covered in the report, and detailed analysis are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The regional markets are discussed to give players clear idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies as well as product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analyzed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the global Ankle Splints market.

