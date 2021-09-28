Another fisheries conflict breaks out between Paris and London

(Paris) 48 hours before dozens of French fishing licenses expire, London on Tuesday announced the next 12 additional licenses, a number far from the number required by France.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 4:49 PM

Sofia BOUDERBALA Agence France-Presse

The post-Brexit agreement brokered by the European Union stipulates that European fishermen can continue to visit certain UK waters provided they are granted a license that will be issued if they can demonstrate that they have previously fished there. This is where negotiations stumble.

London and the semi-autonomous Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued all of the licenses requested by French ships, which has been causing great tensions for several months.

The British government announced on Tuesday that it would grant 12 of 47 new licenses requested for access to an area between 6 and 12 nautical miles off the British coast (Paris speaks of 87 requests). In total, including the permits previously issued by London, 100 out of 175 licenses have been issued, according to the French Ministry of the Sea.

“It is a new refusal by the British to apply the terms of the Brexit agreement despite all the joint work,” said Secretary of the Sea, Annick Girardin, who raises the tone: “I have more than one slogan: Get definitive licenses for our fishermen in accordance with the Agreement: French fisheries must not be taken hostage by the British for political reasons.

There is also the fall of the Jersey and Guernsey waters, for which many temporary licenses will expire on September 30th. In a gesture of appeasement, the Jersey government, just a stone’s throw from the Normandy coast, announced on Friday that it would be granting European Union boats permits and provisional licenses that expire in 48 hours until January 31, 2022 for those to renew who have difficulty in obtaining the necessary evidence.

A new delay, badly perceived by French fishermen, ready to fight if advances are too timid.

Guernsey is renewing its provisional licenses from month to month.

In total, Paris is still awaiting responses to 169 applications for final permits in Jersey and 168 in Guernsey.

“It will end badly”

Like his colleagues from Normandy and Hauts-de-France, the President of the Brittany Regional Fisheries Committee, Olivier Le Nezet, is determined to strike “if necessary”, “there is only that. The English understand”. “It will end badly in this game,” he fears, tired of the thought of “going to the siege of Jersey every four to five months”.

French fishermen plead for immediate retaliation: the departure of English boats, the restriction of economic or academic cooperation with the Channel Islands. Paris says it is “studying” the issue, with Brussels as the referee.

In early May, dozens of Norman and Breton fishing boats had gathered in the port of Saint-Helier, Jersey to defend their right to continue fishing in these waters, whereupon London sent two patrol boats for a few hours.

This feverish blow had led to an extension of the deadlines without changing the fundamentals: European fleets will have to give up 25% of their catches in British waters after a transition period by June 2026.

To a new date

“We have spent months collecting all the evidence, especially for small boats that do not have a satellite tracking system, we have given everything,” said Jean-Luc Hall, President of the National Fisheries Committee.

On the part of the French Ministry, too, we underline the efforts that have already been made: the total number of inquiries for Jersey rose from “344 ships in January to 216 today”, of which only 47 have been finally validated.

A weariness shared by the Jersey fishermen who want to protect their small flotilla from the giants who spawn in the English Channel, but who fear “very difficult years” if they lose their European markets for their lobster and scallops.