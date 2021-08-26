Antenna Market 2021: Industry insights Upcoming Trends and Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Antenna Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Antenna Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Antenna Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Global antenna market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 34,786.62 million by 2027. Growing demand for the faster telecommunication network services is one of the prominent factors that are driving the growth of the market.

This antenna market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Antenna Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of antenna type, the antenna market is segmented into internal and external. In 2020, external accounted for the largest market share as these antennas are widely used by telecom industry. Availability of the flexible mounting and high frequency coverage is helping the segment to dominate the market.

On the basis of the frequency range, the antenna market is segmented into high, very high and ultra-high. In 2020, ultra-high is dominating the market owing to the high frequency offered by antennas and enhanced support by the governments.

On the basis of the technology, the antenna market is segmented into MIMO (multiple input multiple output), MISO (multiple input single output), SIMO (single input multiple output) and SISO (single input single output). In 2020, MIMO (multiple input multiple output) segment is dominating the market as it provides enhanced feature at minimum cost for both MISO and SIMO market.

On the basis of application, the antenna market is segmented into Wi-Fi systems, cellular systems, WiMAX, radar and others. In 2020, cellular systems are dominating the market as it is majorly adopting the advanced antenna system to increase the capabilities. Increasing demand for the 5G antennas is further enhancing the cellular system segment growth.

On the basis of end use sector, the antenna market is segmented into automotive, 5G, IoT, health/medical, networking/communications, consumer electronics, military/defense, industrial and others. In 2020, the networking/communications segment is dominating the market as the industry is growing at tremendous rate with rising count of connections and requirement for the high speed internet.

The countries covered in antenna market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Denmark, The Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Antenna Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in the global antenna market are TE Connectivity, Ficosa Internacional SA, Abracon, DENSO CORPORATION, Pulse Electronics (A subsidiary of YAGEO Corp.), Laird Connectivity, Antenova Ltd., Johanson Technology, Linx Technologies, Tallysman, Inventek Systems, PCTEL, WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Yokowo co., ltd., AVX Antenna, Inc., Continental AG, Calearo Antenne SPA, Continental AG, Calearo Antenne SPA, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD, HARMAN International (A Subsidiary of SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.), INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Airgain, Inc., SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, PulseLarsen Electronics (A Business Unit of Pulse Electronics), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. and CommScope, Inc. among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of antenna market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Antenna Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Antenna Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Antenna Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Antenna Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Antenna Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Antenna Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Antenna Market?

