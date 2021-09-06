Anti-Jamming Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028 Anti-jamming market will grow at a CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Anti-jamming market will grow at a CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for GPS technology in military applications is an essential factor driving the anti-jamming market.

Market Scenario

Anti-Jamming technology is a type of technology which helps in protecting the GPS from outside interference and any obstructions, these jammers amplify and strengthen the signals. This technology is revolutionizing very quickly, and is expected to be used majorly commercially. This technology helps in reducing any effects of interferences or obstructions so that the GPS signals can be sent and received appropriately.

Rising ongoing developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising demand from numerous sectors to reduce the GPS jamming in order to receive proper signals, increasing demand for unnamed airborne vehicles and systems, increasing demand for low power anti-jamming systems from missile manufactures, rising demand for miniaturization of GNSS based anti-jamming devices, rising reliance on satellite communication for various military operations, rising increasing vulnerability to both accidental and intentional interferences and proliferation of low-cost jammers are the major factors among others boosting the anti-jamming market.

Segmentation:

On the basis of anti-jamming technique, the anti-Jamming market is segmented into civilian, nulling technique, beam steering technique and civilian techniques.

Based on application, the anti-jamming market is segmented into flight control, surveillance and reconnaissance, position, navigation and timing, targeting and casualty evacuation.

Based on end-user, the anti-jamming market is segmented into military and civilian. Military has been further segmented into airborne, ground, naval and unmanned vehicles.

Based on receiver type, the anti-jamming market is segmented into military and government grade and commercial transportation grade.

The anti-jamming market is also segmented on the basis of platform into airborne platform, naval platform, ground platform and unmanned platform.

The major players covered in the Anti-Jamming Market report are:

The major players covered in anti-jamming market report are Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Cobham Limited, HEXAGON, Mayflower Communications, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.LTD., L3Harris Technologies, Inc, BAE Systems, u-blox, InfiniDome, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Thales Group., Chemring Group PLC, Navcours Co. Ltd, Collins Aerospace, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hertz Systems, and Forsberg Services Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Anti-Jamming Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Anti-Jamming Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Anti-Jamming Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Anti-Jamming Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Anti-Jamming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Anti-Jamming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Anti-Jamming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Anti-Jamming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Anti-Jamming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Anti-Jamming Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

