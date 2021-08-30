Antidepressants Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-2027| H Lundbeck, Astrazeneca, Eli Lilly and Company

Infinity Business Insights has recently added analytical data on the Antidepressants market to its huge database, according to new insightful research. The study report encompasses a variety of company sectors. It has been compiled based on the various dynamic features of the company. Primary and secondary research approaches were used to construct this statistical data. To assess the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, Porter’s five analysis and SWOT analysis were employed.

Top Key Players Included in Antidepressants Market Report: H Lundbeck, Astrazeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Sanofi

The pandemic of COVID-19 is projected to have a considerable beneficial impact on the market’s growth. Given the challenges faced during the crisis, such as social isolation due to lockdown, employment insecurity, and fear of getting infected by a coronavirus, the pandemic is expected to have a long and short-term influence on the individual’s mental disorder. Furthermore, the market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of instances of depression, increased awareness of depression, and the introduction of innovative biologics. As a result of improper eating habits, stressful work schedules, increasing isolation from family and loved ones due to technology, and the inability to adapt to the rapid pace at which the world is moving forward, the number of people suffering from depression and related disorders is expected to rise.

North America has dominated the global market and is expected to continue to do so. One of the primary drivers projected to fuel the overall expansion of the antidepressant market in North America, notably in the United States, throughout the forecast period is the rising prevalence of depression. Furthermore, the geriatric population in the United States is growing, which would provide additional chances for market players in the region. During the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, the prevalence of depression increased. This was primarily due to increasing stress levels as a result of job loss and social isolation. As a result of the aforementioned considerations, COVID-19 is predicted to boost the antidepressant market in the United States during the pandemic.

