Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market Recent Research: Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2021-2027

Antidiabetic Biosimilars became one among the foremost common solutions to the diabetes problem, providing significant advances in life science and technology for the higher treatment of Diabetes Type I and II patients. However, these innovations don’t come without their own set of challenges. Many believe that Diabetes is manageable if the patient follows a correct diet, regular exercise, and engages in some sort of physical activity. Unfortunately, the modern-day obese person finds it quite impossible to follow these dietary and exercise guidelines, to not mention the shortage of any workout in modern-day environments.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes is predicted to drive growth of the worldwide antidiabetic biosimilars market. consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide prevalence of diabetes among adults aged 18 years and above increased from 4.7% in 1980 to eight .5% in 2014. consistent with an equivalent source, in 2016, around 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. High prevalence of diabetes is witnessed in both developed and emerging economies. consistent with the American Diabetes Association (ADA), in 2018, around 34.2 million U.S. citizens or around 10.5% of the population had diabetes. As a results of this, the utilization of antidiabetic biosimilars is increasing rapidly for the treatment of diabetes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the worldwide antidiabetic biosimilars market. Furthermore, rising incidences of lifestyle disorders like obesity are expected to spice up the worldwide antidiabetic biosimilars market growth within the near future.

However, a stringent regulatory framework within the developed countries is predicted to hamper the worldwide antidiabetic biosimilars market growth within the near future. Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the global antidiabetic biosimilars market. this is often due to the presence of strong healthcare infrastructure and growing patient awareness within the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to register a strong rate of growth , due to growing patient income combined with rising prevalence of type I and sort II diabetes.

Key Players

Key players involved within the global antidiabetic biosimilars market are Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis, Halozyme Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim.

For instance, in October 2019, Novo Nordisk, a Denmark-based drug company , introduced the biosimilar version of its NovoLog and NovoLog Mix insulin products within the U.S.

