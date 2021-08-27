Antiparasitic Drugs Market Healthcare, Clinical Reviews, Survey Reports 2021

Antiparasitic drugs are a category of medicines that are mainly indicated for the cure of allergic parasitic infections, like those caused by the amoeba, helminth, parasitic protozoans, and other fungi, among many others. Medicine during this category is named antifungal and it contains active ingredients capable of preventing the expansion of such microorganisms. Many drug manufacturers are focused on launching drug products, so on expand their market presence. A drug contains an equivalent chemical substance as a drug that was original protected by chemical patients. These drugs are allowed to sell after the patents on the first drugs expire. Since there’s an increasing launch of generic drugs, the antiparasitic drugs market could expand within the near future. Recently, in May 2021, Bajaj Healthcare launched Ivejaj, an antiparasitic drug, for the treatment of COVID-19.

Since the prevalence of parasitic diseases like Chagas disease has increased, the demand for antiparasitic drugs is rapidly increasing. As per the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), around 30,000 new cases and 12,000 deaths thanks to Chagas disease are reported annually across America . As per an equivalent source, around 8,000 newborns become infected during digestion. Chagas disease are often treated with Benznidazole and also Nifurtimox. Hence such factors can boost growth of the antiparasitic drugs market.

Some common categories of antifungal drugs include the streptomycin family, vancomycin, lincosidic acid, systemic enzymes, etc. These drugs are available in tablet forms and oral solutions. a number of them also contain components capable of reducing the activity of some microorganisms liable for gastrointestinal disorder . Despite these advantageous factors, there are certain challenges that remain prevalent and may impede growth of the market. as an example , antiparasitic drugs have numerous adverse effects, which limit their demand. Besides, there are high possibilities of drug abuse and addiction which will inhibit growth of the antiparasitic drugs market.

Artemether may be a drug that has strong antibacterial properties. Its action is analogous thereto of chlorhexidine but less toxic. The active ingredient is sulfonyl methane, which acts as a deodorizer and destroys microorganisms. As far as geographical impact cares , Africa seems to be gaining significant traction within the antiparasitic drugs market. this is often typically thanks to the very fact there’s growing risk of malaria within the region. In fact, as per the planet Health Organization (WHO), around 92% of malaria cases occur in Sub-Saharan Africa . On the contrary, Asia Pacific is exhibiting a positive outlook thanks to increasing cases of parasitic infectious diseases.

