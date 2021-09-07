Antiviral Drug Resistance Market 2021 Will Touch a New Level in the Upcoming Year 2027 with Top Key Players – AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher

The Antiviral Drug Resistance Market was valued at US$ 2,572.26 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 4,573.24 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Antiviral drug resistance refers to decreased susceptibility towards a drug which occurs due to changes in viral genotypes. During instances of antiviral resistance, the drugs have either lost their effectiveness or have been diminished against the virus to be targeted. Antiviral drug resistance is a rising concern among the immune-compromised patients. The growth of the global antiviral drug resistance market is attributed to the rise in the incidences of hepatitis diseases and increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. However, alternative approaches is the major factor hindering the market growth.

The Insight Partners has published an innovative report titled Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market. This report uses effective methods such as primary and secondary research, which provides crucial information. It comprises the historical records, the current scenario as well as future predictions about the market. It uses systematic methodologies to solve the problems. It studies effective strategies, market shares, products of the companies and investments in market is also mentioned in detail.

Top Companies of Antiviral Drug Resistance Market :

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

BioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher

Abbott

BD

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Trinity Biotech

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – by Product

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – by Disease Indication

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Hepatitis

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Other Hepatitis

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – by Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – by End- User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pathology or Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Regions:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Middle East and Africa (Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria)

