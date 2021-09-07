Aortic Stents Grafts Market by Product & Geography | Global Analysis, By, Share, Key, Company, Trends, Size, Emerging Technologies, Business Revenue and Forecast to 2028



Aortic Stents Grafts Market Overview

Aortic Stents Grafts is a new option for treatment of aneurysm. This treatment involves an artificial stent graft, delivered through an arterial blood vessel in the groin, fixed over the widening. These are basically used for abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm endovascular repair.

The Aortic Stents Grafts Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of aortic aneurysm, adoption of endovascular repair over open surgical repair, rising life expectancy rate, increasing number clinical trials, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and FDA approvals for improvement of aortic stent grafts designs. Nevertheless, lack of trained healthcare providers, less awareness regarding new EVAR treatment and risk of endoleaks and other complications regarding the aortic stent grafts may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Aortic Stents Grafts Market:

Cook Medical, Inc

W.L. Gore & Associates

Medtronic Plc

Lombard Medical, Inc

Endologix, INC

Terumo Corporation Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cryolife Inc.

Aortic Stents Grafts Market Segmental Overview:

The global Aortic Stents Grafts market is segmented on the basis of Product and End User. Based on Product the market is segmented into Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft and Thoracic Aortic Stent Graft. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

The report specifically highlights the Aortic Stents Grafts market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Aortic Stents Grafts market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

