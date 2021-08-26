Apheresis Equipment Market – Reach US$ 3,528.44 Million by 2027 at 6.9% CAGR – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | Global Analysis by The Insight Partners | Medica SPA, Medicap Clinic GmbH, HemaCare Corporation



Apheresis is a process in which blood is temporarily removed from the donor’s body and separated into various components such as plasma, platelets, red blood cells as well as white blood cells, by centrifugation or membrane separation process. The impurities and abnormal components in the blood are removed by the process of apheresis; hence, it is preferred for curing or controlling diseases. The apheresis equipment separates blood components using centrifugation or membrane separation, depending on the components to be separated. The growth of the global apheresis equipment market is attributed to the rising number of voluntary blood donors, increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and increasing elderly population. However, high cost of apheresis equipment and complications associated with apheresis are the major factor hindering the market growth.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market competition by Top Key Players:

Medica SPA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Haemonetics Corporation

HemaCare Corporation

Kaneka Medix Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Medicap Clinic GmbH

Apheresis Equipment Market section by Region:

The Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – by Product

Apheresis Machine

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – by Technology

Membrane Separation

Centrifugation

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – by Procedure

Erythrocytapheresis

LDL-Apheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – by Therapeutic Areas

Renal Diseases

Haematology

Neurology

Other Applications

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Apheresis Equipment Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

