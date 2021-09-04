Apheresis Market Product [Device (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Disposable], Procedure (Donor, Therapeutic), Application, Technology, End-User, Region – Forecast to 2025

The global apheresis market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The market for apheresis is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma and injury cases, the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=214355

The leading players in this market include Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan).

“In 2018, the apheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of product, the apheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.

“In 2018, the Automated Blood Collection (Donor Apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of procedure, theautomated blood collection (donor apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of theapheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of blood component donations using apheresis devices and the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies.

“In 2018, the centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of technology, the centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components.

“In 2018, the plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of application, the plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies and the use of plasmapheresis as a key therapeutic apheresis procedure.

“In 2018, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of end user, theblood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018.The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, a growing number of blood centers, and increasing awareness.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to therapid growth in geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita income of the middle-class population in the region, rising focus of key market players on emerging APAC countries, and the increasing accessibility to a range of products with leading players entering these lucrative geographical regions.

The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–25%

Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–25% By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40% By Region: North America–40%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–25%,Latin America–10%, Middle East & Africa–5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various apheresis devices and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the apheresis market for different segments such as product, technology, procedure, application,end user,and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the apheresis market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the apheresis market



Market Development: Comprehensive information onthe lucrative emerging regions by product, technology, procedure, application, end user, and region



Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the apheresis market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the apheresis market

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=214355