Apheresis Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

Apheresis is a medical technology in which the blood of a person is passed through an apparatus that separates out one particular constituent and returns the rest of the blood to the circulation. This separation of the component is done by two process namely centrifugation and filtration. The global apheresis market was 2.09 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 3.81 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.96% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America held major share in the market due to technological advancements and rise in cases of different chronic diseases. Asia – Pacific will be the fastest growing region owing to increasing demand for different blood components, rapid development in healthcare and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing demand for different blood components, rising complex surgeries and development of new apheresis techniques are driving the growth of the market. Increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases and blood related diseases is the key factor for the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals and risk of infections are hindering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

MedAware Systems, Inc launched a comprehensive database on apheresis through its SOHInfo division, carrying data from clinical trials, cohort studies, medical journals and others.

Cerus Corporation announced that the U.S. Department of the Navy will implement pathogen-reduction for all apheresis platelets collected at Navy Blood Donor Centers.