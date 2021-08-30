Apheresis Market: North America to Dominate Market through 2027; Europe to Witness Steady Growth Over 2021-2027

Apheresis is an innovative procedure where the blood is extracted from the patient’s body then desired blood components (such as platelets, plasma, white cells, and red cells) are separated supported their weight and size. counting on the explanation for apheresis, one among these components is isolated and picked up , while the opposite components are returned to the body. Apheresis may be a blood purification procedure performed for blood donation component or for the treatment of disease.

It is performed for various diseases like hematological, autoimmune, renal, cardiovascular, neurological, and more. In apheresis procedure, the centrifuge therapeutic devices are wont to separate desired blood components from the donor’s blood. These blood components are separated supported their characteristics like affinity for substance, relative molecular mass , and size among other factors.

Market Dynamics

The emergence of COVID-19 is predicted to propel the expansion of the apheresis market. as an example , consistent with the Food and Drug Control Administration (Gujarat, India), there have been 13 plasma apheresis units within the state before the pandemic, now the amount has jumped to twenty-eight to satisfy the need of plasma utilized in convalescent plasma therapy. Moreover, worldwide, as of 9:47am CET, 13 January 2021, there are 90,054,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,945,610 deaths, consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO).

Moreover, increasing prevalence or incidences of chronic diseases, rising number of complex surgical procedures, increasing demand for convalescent plasma therapy, and therefore the favorable reimbursement policies also are expected to drive the expansion of the apheresis market.

The apheresis market is witnessing significant M&A activities. as an example , in March 2020, Asahi Kasei Medical completed acquisition of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position.

However, the high cost of apheresis treatment and risk related to apheresis like anticoagulant reactions, infection, and fluid transfer complications is predicted to restrain the apheresis market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Major players active within the apheresis market are HemaCare Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Therakos, Inc., Haemonetics Corp., Fenwal Inc., Terumo BCT Inc., and Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Major players active within the market are adopting various strategies like business expansion to strengthen their market position. as an example , in December 2020, Marken announced the launch of two new facilities, like a replacement pharmaceutical depot in Ukraine and apheresis kit-building facility within the us .

