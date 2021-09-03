API Intermediates Market 2021| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast Research 2028

API Intermediates Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

The API intermediates market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 37,423.56 million by 2028. High burden of chronic diseases is acting as a driver for growing the demand of global API intermediates market.

Key Pointers Covered in Global API Intermediates Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

Market Value and Over View of API Intermediates

Company Profiling of Top Eight Players of API Intermediates Market

API Intermediates Market Scope and Market Size

The API intermediates market is segmented on the basis of the type, product, therapeutic class, customers, end users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the API intermediates market is segmented into veterinary drug intermediates and pharmaceutical / bulk drug intermediates. In 2021, pharmaceutical / bulk drug intermediates segment is expected to dominate the API intermediates market due to the rising demand of APIs for the production of finished goods and rising prevalence of various diseases which required continuous production of drugs.

On the basis of product, the API intermediates market is segmented into bromo compound, O-benzyl salbutamol, hemisulfate, oxirane, bisoprolol base, chiral PCBHP, pheniramine base, chlorpheniramine base, brompheniramine base, mepyramine/pyrilamine base, 6-amino-1,3-dimethyl uracil, theofylline, acefylline, xanthine, nitriles and others. In 2021, nitriles segment is expected to dominate the API intermediates market due to the high cost of the products and continued research and development for the innovative APIs.

On the basis of therapeutic type, the API intermediates market is segmented into autoimmune diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurology, respiratory disorders, dermatology, urology and others. In 2021, cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to dominate the API intermediates market because cardiovascular is the leading cause of death globally.

On the basis of customers, the API intermediates market is segmented into direct users/pharma companies, traders/wholesalers/distributors and associations/govt. institutions/Pvt institutions. In 2021, direct users/pharma companies segment is expected to dominate the API intermediates market because APIs manufacturers are the primary and direct user for the intermediates.

On the basis of end user, the API intermediates market is segmented into API manufacturer and finished product manufacturer. In 2021, API manufacturer segment is dominating the API intermediates market because intermediates are the primary chemical substrate of the APIs which can be further converted in APIs.

On the basis of distribution channel, the API intermediates market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the API intermediates market because direct tender provides huge margin for the purchase of good and direct tender has competitive selection of contract and consultants accountability.

Trends Impacting the API Intermediates Market

Now the question is which other regions Aurobindo Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories Limited and BASF SE are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America API intermediates market and the market leaders targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pocket for 2021.

The global API intermediates market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Aurobindo Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories Limited and BASF SE as they are the market leaders for API intermediates. These are the top dominating companies in API intermediates market and are launching more new API intermediates in the market. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global API intermediates market.

