App Analytics Market Size 2021: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2026 The global app analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

App analytics refers to the process of capturing, analyzing, and delivering meaningful insights from application usage and metrics. It aids in enhancing the customer experience and business outcomes. App analytics provides insightful data about the response time, counts, exceptions, dependency rates, custom metrics, etc. It also offers real-time analysis through the visualization of information, which enables enterprises to troubleshoot performance and root cause issues. App analytics can analyze data in numerous contexts, capture application data without writing new code, analyze streaming data and log files quickly, handle significant data center needs, etc.

Market Trends

The escalating need to measure the performance of web, mobile, and desktop applications is primarily driving the app analytics market across the globe. Besides this, the increasing demand for app analytics in the retail sector, where it allows enterprises to monitor performance across complex operational silos and translate it into meaningful insights, is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, these solutions enable developers to build software and fix bugs quickly, besides also acting as mobile app analytics tools. These tools aid in providing information about the geographical distribution of the software, the number of users, etc. In the coming years, the expanding utilization of these products across various industries, such as BFSI, media and entertainment, logistics, etc., is anticipated to propel the app analytics market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

App Annie

AppDynamics Inc (Cisco Systems Inc.)

Apptentive Inc.

Clevertap

Countly

Flurry

International Business Machines Corporation

Mixpanel

Taplytics Inc

Upland Software Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on type, component, deployment mode, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

Mobile App Analytics

Web App Analytics

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Marketing Analytics

Performance Analytics

In-App Analytics

Revenue Analytics

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Gaming and Entertainment

Social Media

IT and Telecom

Health and Fitness

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and E-commerce

Education and Learning

BFSI

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

