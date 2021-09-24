Apple plans to include mental health tracking for its users

The apple brand continues to innovate to participate in the good health of its users. According to information reported by the Wall Street Journal, Apple is interested in the mental health of those who subscribe to its phones. Studies are being conducted according to the US media publication in order to mentally track from laptops.

According to the details provided about this innovation, the main objective would be to detect signs of depression or cognitive deterioration with Apple brand devices. This would involve analyzing data such as the facial expressions of the users, their ways of speaking, the rhythm and frequency of walking, sleeping habits or even the rhythms of the heart and breathing. Currently, the American company is carrying out this study with the University of California (UCLA).

A partnership with the University of California

This academic entity conducts research on stress, anxiety and depression. The apple brand is also said to be in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Biogen. This structure is responsible for mild cognitive disorders. Several thousand volunteers will participate in the University of California (UCLA) study this year. The pharmaceutical company Biogen, for its part, will recruit 20,000 volunteers as part of the two-year study.