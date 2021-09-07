Appointment Scheduling Software Market Overview 2021-2026: Industry Growth, Future Trends and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Appointment Scheduling Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global appointment scheduling software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/appointment-scheduling-software-market/requestsample

Appointment scheduling software refers to the management of meetings and appointments in real-time efficiently. It includes several key features, such as online payments, staff scheduling, automatic reminders, promotions, etc. Appointment scheduling software helps organizations in enhancing efficiency, improving productivity, automating daily tasks, etc. At present, large companies with a remote workforce are adopting customer appointment management (CAM) to schedule home service appointments automatically.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for online appointment booking on account of COVID-19 pandemic is driving the appointment scheduling software market, particularly across the healthcare facilities. This software enables patients to book appointments, collect essential data, fill vaccination forms, etc. Furthermore, the rising adoption of appointment scheduling software by educational institutions for web conferencing, class scheduling, automating reminders, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the elevating levels of digitization of business operations and the increasing sales of smartphones are further augmenting the global market for appointment scheduling software. Moreover, the rising consumer consciousness towards health and wellness is further propelling the product demand across beauty professionals and wellness studios in scheduling consultations, healing sessions, therapies, etc. Additionally, the increasing number of retail stores, photography studios, tours and travels, health clubs and gyms, daycare centers, etc., is also expected to fuel the appointment scheduling market in the coming years.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the appointment scheduling software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

SimplyBook.me

TimeTrade SilverCloud

10to8 Ltd

Acuity Scheduling Inc. (Squarespace Inc.)

Square Inc.

Mindbody Inc.

SuperSaaS

Appointy Software Inc.

Melian Labs Inc.

Setmore Appointments

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global appointment scheduling software market on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

Web-base (SaaS)

Mobile App

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Corporate

Beauty and Wellness

Education

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/appointment-scheduling-software-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800