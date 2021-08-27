Aquafeed Market Segmentation, Current & Future Scope To 2028 With Top Companies

Fish feed provides balanced nutrition to the fish and plays a significant role in the commercial aquaculture industry. The aquafeed is available in various forms including pellets, granular, powder and liquid and acts as an essential element in the growth of fish. Nutritional additives and ingredients such as cereal grains, vitamins, minerals, and protein are added to the aquafeed products to promote the overall growth and health of the fish. Moreover, aquafeed meals are prepared by the composition of various raw materials on the basis of age and types of aquatic species.

Key companies Included in Aquafeed Market:-

Aller Aqua Group

Alltech

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BioMar Group

Biostadt India Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Nutreco N.V

Nutriad International NV

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Ridley Corporation Limited

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Aquafeed Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Aquafeed Market – Market Landscape Aquafeed Market – Global Analysis Aquafeed Market Analysis– by Treatment Aquafeed Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Aquafeed Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aquafeed Market Aquafeed Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Aquafeed Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Ingredients (Soybean, Corn, Fish meal, Fish oil, Others); Additives (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifies, Others); End Users (Fish, Mollusks, Crustaceans, Others) and Geography

Scope of Aquafeed Market:

Aquafeed Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

