Are women the losers of the pandemic?

“On the one hand, there is an assessment by Jutta Allmendinger that we are falling back, socially. There are good arguments for this, ”says Bonn journalist and author Sascha Verlan, who can refer to numerous surveys.

This corona study from the union-affiliated Hans Böckler Foundation, for example. She comes to the conclusion that women in particular have taken precedence over their families during the pandemic.

“On the other hand, there are indeed a number of studies showing that men, especially fathers, have become more involved. Of course, there is always this difficulty, the percentage. If a father did nothing before and now spends half an hour dealing with it, then of course the increase is exorbitant. This means you have to look closely, what does this actually mean in terms of time? And you also have to see that men and women, fathers and mothers had to get even more involved in family work through homeschooling, and so on.

Sascha Verlan works with her partner Almut Schnerring on gender roles and stereotypes. “Equal Care” is the name of one of his books and of an initiative of the same name. With her, the two pledge to ensure that care work – from childcare to household chores to nursing – is increasingly taken over by men.

Who spends the most time with the children?

The current time use study by the Federal Statistical Office shows that something has changed for the better: Fathers are said to have spent 2.6 extra hours a day with their children due to Corona. However, the same study also says: On the mothers’ side, 2.8 hours were added.

2.8 hours that women spent not in total, but in addition to childcare. Numbers have little meaning, Sascha Verlan is convinced of this and prefers to focus on specific people and family situations.

“If the pandemic happened today, with the knowledge we have now, we would have approached it in a completely different way,” says 44-year-old IT specialist Heiko Grief. His wife Neval nods. When the pandemic begins, their two children are three and five years old. Neval has just returned to work after maternity leave. She is an educator and is therefore considered systemically important. Heiko walks into the home office and is suddenly the one who has to take care of the children.

“Then you stand in front of your own children and you don’t know what to do. What do they need now? What do they want to play?

Before the pandemic, he was a “typical” father, says Heiko: he worked a lot and stayed out of educational work. Corona becomes a stress test for the couple. If necessary, the computer scientist turns to the “Fathers of Cologne”, a group of men initiated by the filmmaker and father coach Jürgen Kura. Here Heiko finds exchange and support – in Corona times, of course, online.

“In the evening, when the children were already in bed, you were in your room and you were talking, it was like meeting the anonymous fathers. But it really helped. You have a lot of advice.

“And understanding,” adds Neval.

“Yes and understanding. When empathy is lacking at times, when the son cries and cries. Why does he do this? It helped me a lot when I was a father, to deal with the situation and to involve myself actively with my children. Looking back, I must say it was great. It also gave me a connection with my children and I am also an active father.

The desire for paternal leave

Sociologist Hans-Georg Nelles believes that bonding in early childhood is crucial for something to change in society. He heads the “Landesarbeitsgemeinschaft Väterarbeit” in Düsseldorf and has been committed to a stronger presence of fathers in families for almost two decades.

Nelles hopes the government has just decided to introduce two weeks of fully paid paternity leave immediately after the birth. A lot depends on it, says the activist father, citing a study that surveyed companies:

“What are the factors that lead women to lead? And one of the questions was: does your company offer fathers the possibility of being released immediately after birth? A week or two. And to the surprise of the study authors, it turned out that this was one of the factors influencing the issue of women in leadership. This means that from the start, an attribution – fathers also bear the responsibility, have been there from the start – has also been a clear signal to women that they are also sought after in leadership.

A new corporate culture is needed

The Cologne-based advertising specialist David and his wife Julia attach great importance to working together as equals. His wife is a seasoned lawyer. In 2019, her husband stayed home for an entire year and took care of the children. Then, when the two are back at work, the lockdown begins; and presents the couple with particular challenges.

The two children are only two and four years old. In order to somehow reconcile childcare, work and household chores, the two organize themselves into shift work at home. They are among the couples who have their say in the “Corona#Changes#Families” videos by Cologne filmmaker Jürgen Kura. “We both work 40+ hours. If we work ten hours over three days,” says David. “Or twelve,” adds Julia. “Yes, so there are still hours left. Then we spent it with the children. Yes, and then you still have the housework that you have to do, you have hobbies that have disappeared. But you still have to do the shopping, doing housework, preparing something to eat, it all boils down to a very short amount of time you have for that.

“Or not,” Julia said.

A new corporate culture is needed for something to change in the long term for fathers and mothers, for women and men, says Julia. The Hamburg management consultant Volker Baisch is also convinced of this. To do this, he works with his consulting company “Väter GmbH” at the interface between employees and companies.

“With the companies, we are developing a network of fathers who will take matters into their own hands. Also taking responsibility to see how our business could become more family friendly, so they can also take parental leave, can also work part-time, but also accommodate flexible working hours. And we support these networks very intensively, so that they also have the possibility of implementing certain measures in the company.

Volker Baisch knows that young employees particularly appreciate the fact that family and work can be easily reconciled. And sees an opportunity in Corona:

“It is true that many companies have also been made aware of the target group of fathers by Corona.”

