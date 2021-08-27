Arginine Market Insight & Geographical Expanse until 2027

Shifting consumer preferences towards building muscles is primarily fueling the growth of the arginine market. The growing prevalence of chronic cases such as cardiovascular disease, chest pain, kidney failure, and erectile dysfunction is also supporting the growth of the arginine market. Arginine is widely used across the pharmaceutical industry where it is used in the manufacturing of supplements and medicines to treat various diseases. According to the World Health Organization, major chronic diseases currently account for almost 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. By 2020 their contribution is expected to rise to 73% of all deaths and 60% of the global burden of disease. Moreover, 79% of the deaths attributed to these diseases occur in developing countries.

Arginine is an essential amino acid found abundantly in several proteins including collagen protein, elastin protein, bovine collagen, myotrotein which is also found in egg white and other types of meat, soybeans, and nuts. Arginine plays an important role in protein synthesis in all these proteins. It also helps in maintaining normal blood glucose levels and it aids in protein synthesis as well. It is also an important amino acid for the production of growth hormone, insulin, and HGH, the steroid hormone that provides energy to the tissues. The human body needs arginine for the synthesis of nitric oxide, the molecules that carry oxygen molecules through the blood. Arginine is required for the normal functioning of the kidney and adrenal glands. Arginine may also prevent the development of gout and even slow its progression.

North America is projected to gain significant growth in the near future and this is accredited to the high prevalence of chronic disease in the region which is creating the need for arginine in the region. According to the National Health Council, chronic diseases affect approximately 133 million Americans, representing more than 40% of the total population of this country. By 2020, that number is projected to grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions.

Key Developments:

In March 2021, Nutrition21, LLC has launch of its latest ingredient, Lustriva™. It contains Bonded Arginine Silicate and Magnesium Biotinate. The biotin and silicon combination in Lustriva provide nutritional and structural support for hair and skin, while arginine improves blood flow for enhanced nutrient delivery and activity In July 2017, ERYTECH Pharma entered into a research collaboration with Queen’s University to advance the preclinical development of ERYTECH’s eryminase program for the treatment of arginase-1 deficiency, a rare and severe metabolic disorder related to arginine metabolism

