Arizona | Republican audit (again) confirms Biden victory

(Washington) After months of controversy, a new hand census of the 2020 U.S. presidential results confirmed that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in a large county in the important state of Arizona, according to the exam presented on Friday.

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 6:39 pm

The Democrat’s profit margin is even a little bigger than what was shown after the poll, which Joe Biden won by around 45,500 upfront votes in Maricopa County, according to this Republican-funded study, carried out by a rookie electoral company, Cyber ​​was carried out by ninjas.

These data were released after two previous audits, which also did not reveal any major error in the results, but did not prevent Donald Trump from continuing to insist that his election was “stolen”. An accusation that fueled the fury of the attackers at the Capitol on January 6th.

But they confirm what was already clear: the 2020 election result will not be reversed.

The Republican billionaire floating the idea of ​​a new candidacy in 2024 swept those numerical conclusions on Friday.

He preferred to highlight allegations of fraud presented in the same audit report and detailed by his sponsors, the Republicans in the Arizona Senate, during his presentation on Friday afternoon.

These allegations were one by one swept away live on Twitter by the Maricopa district authorities on Friday.

“This test is a great victory for democracy and a great victory for us. It shows how corrupt the election was, ”Donald Trump wrote in a statement.

These conclusions “should mark the end of this story, the rest is just baiting”, responded on the contrary, the Republican head of organizing the elections in County Maricopa, Jack Sellers.

“This means that […] the results reflect the will of the voters, ”he said.

Joe Biden won the presidential election with more than seven million votes ahead of Donald Trump.