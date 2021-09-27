Armenia and Azerbaijan mourn their dead one year after the war

(Yerevan) Armenia and Azerbaijan paid tribute to thousands of victims of their war last autumn for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Monday to commemorate the first anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict.

These two Caucasian countries observed a minute’s silence and organized religious ceremonies.

The fighting began on September 27, 2020 and lasted six weeks. Each camp accuses the other of being responsible for this conflict, which has left more than 6,500 victims.

It ended in a heavy defeat for Armenia and the signing of a Russian-mediated armistice that granted Azerbaijan important territories it had claimed since a first war in the early 1990s.

“Our martyrs will stay in our hearts forever,” said Ilham Aliev, President of Azerbaijan, during a speech to the nation.

“If we see a new threat to our people or our state, we will crush Armenian fascism,” he added.

At noon local time, the whole country held a minute of meditation. Thousands of soldiers also marched through Baku, carrying portraits of their fallen comrades.

In Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian laid flowers on graves in a military cemetery in the capital Yerevan on Monday morning and then visited a hospital for war wounded.

“I bow to the dead and their families,” wrote Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on his Facebook account.

On Sunday evening, almost 3,000 Armenians marched with torches from the center of Yerevan to a memorial.

The mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, mainly inhabited by Armenians, supported by Yerevan, split off from Azerbaijan after the fall of the USSR, leading to a first war that killed 30,000 people and claimed hundreds of thousands of refugees.

After fighting resumed in autumn 2020, Armenia had to cede part of this enclave and important territories under the supervision of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers stationed there.

The tensions have remained high, however, and clashes occur again and again on the border between the two countries, which fear a new conflagration.