Armenia | Parliamentary debates turn into fights between MPs

(Yerevan) The session of the Armenian parliament had to be suspended on Wednesday due to a dispute between MPs, amid bitterness over the defeat of this Caucasian country in the war against Azerbaijan in 2020.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 12:45 pm

Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian has been widely criticized by the opposition since that military defeat and for the signing of a Moscow-backed ceasefire agreement in November, which ceded Baku parts of the territory that had been under Armenian control for decades.

However, Mr Pachinian’s party easily won early parliamentary elections in June, which came after months of protests.

Forces in the new parliament are struggling to find common ground, however, and during Wednesday’s surrender, opposition activists began throwing water bottles at a member of Nikol’s civil contracting party, Pachinian.

The incident turned into a brawl, forcing the Speaker of Parliament to stop discussions and ask the security forces for reinforcements. The water bottles and disinfectants have been removed from the Chamber.

A second brawl on the way back

After the resumption of surrender, there was a second scuffle when an opposition MP was interrupted by the screams of his critics. A member of Mr. Pachinian’s party then attempted to beat up an opposition MP, which led to scuffle.

Several deputies were removed from the security service and another had to be hospitalized with an eye injury.

The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in autumn 2020, which left 6,000 dead, was control of the controversial Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, which was the subject of a bloody conflict as early as 1990.

Despite the signing of an armistice and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, tensions between the two former Soviet republics remain high.