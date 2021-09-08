Armenia “ready” to discuss re-establishment of relations with Ankara

(Yerevan) Armenia announced on Wednesday that it was “ready” to hold talks with Turkey to restore relations between the two countries opposed to the issue of the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire worldwide during World War I.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 8:44 am

The latest remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip are an “opportunity to talk about building relationships,” said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian on Wednesday.

“We are ready for such a discussion,” he said at a government meeting.

Erdogan said last month that Turkey would like to work towards normalizing relations with Armenia if Yerevan is “ready to move in that direction”.

Ankara and Yerevan have never established diplomatic relations and their border has been closed since the 1990s.

Turkey and Armenia maintain strained relations, particularly because of Ankara’s refusal to recognize the genocide of the Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

Turkey recognizes massacres but rejects the term genocide, which conjures up a civil war in Anatolia with a famine in which 300,000 to 500,000 Armenians and as many Turks died.

The military conflict between Armenia and Turkish-speaking Azerbaijan in autumn 2020 against Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Ankara supported Baku, further hardened relations between the two countries.

Armenia then had to cede significant areas, which it had controlled for decades, to Nagorno-Karabakh under a ceasefire negotiated under the auspices of Moscow that sent peacekeeping forces.

During the war, Armenia accused Turkey of being directly involved in the fighting, which Ankara denies.

In 2009, Armenia and Turkey signed an agreement to normalize their relations. The document intended to open their common border was never ratified by Yerevan, which abandoned the procedure in 2018.