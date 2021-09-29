Arms race | North Korea announces hypersonic missile tests

(Seoul) North Korea said Wednesday it had successfully tested a hypersonic glider missile, which could be a major technological breakthrough.

The success of this test is “of great strategic importance” as Pyongyang wants to increase its defense capabilities “a thousand times,” said the official news agency KCNA.

Hypersonic missiles are much faster than conventional ballistic or cruise missiles. They are also much more difficult to detect and intercept by missile defense systems, which the United States spends billions of dollars on.

The test carried out by Jagang Province in the north of the country confirmed “the missile’s navigational control and stability” as well as “the maneuverability of its guidance system and the missile’s gliding properties”. “Said KCNA.

“The test results have proven that all technical specifications meet the design requirements,” the statement said.

The launch of the missile, known as the Hwasong-8, was overseen by a senior member of the North Korean state apparatus, Pak Jong Chon, who made no mention of leader Kim Jong-un, according to the statement.

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published a photo of the vehicle rising into the morning sky with a series of guide vanes.

Armies capable of “intercepting” it

Shortly after its discovery on Tuesday morning, the South Korean army announced the launch of an “unidentified projectile” from the north. But unlike usual, it did not officially disclose the maximum altitude reached or the distance traveled by the missile, information Seoul usually releases within an hour.

On Wednesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said the South Korean and American armies “are able to track it down and intercept it”.

“Based on an assessment of its properties such as speed, it is in the early stages of development and will take a long time to deploy,” said a statement.

This is Pyongyang’s third recording this month. The first was a long-range cruise missile and the second was a short-range ballistic missile.

The north is the subject of several international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons programs and banned ballistic missiles.

According to the KCNA, the development of the hypersonic missile is one of the five “priority” tasks of the five-year plan for strategic weapons.

This plan, presented in January by Kim Jong-un, who on that occasion identified the USA as the “main enemy”, also provides for the development of a nuclear-powered submarine and ballistic ICBMs.

“Very predictable” behavior in the north

According to Lim Eul-chul, professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Pyongyang is using the development of its weapons “to make room for diplomatic maneuvers and also to strengthen its military stance”.

For the future, the researcher expects more shots: “In a way, the recent behavior of the North is very predictable, they had announced military actions and are now carrying them out step by step.”

The shooting on Tuesday came days after Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister, hinted at the possibility of a summit between the two Koreas while demanding that Seoul abandon its “hostile policies”.

The two Koreas are strengthening their military capabilities in an arms race on the divided peninsula.

Seoul is also spending billions of dollars on military development and passed the first submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test shot this month, making it one of the few nations to have this advanced technology. On Tuesday, she held a ceremony for the launch of her third SLBM submarine.

Washington and Seoul are linked by a security treaty, and the US is stationing around 28,500 soldiers in the south to protect them from their neighbors.

His talks with the US have stalled since the failure of the 2019 summit in Hanoi between Kim Jong-un and then US President Donald Trump.

Weapons programs have advanced since Kim Jong-un came to power, but Pyongyang has not conducted nuclear tests or ICBMs since 2017.

The Biden government, which condemned the launch on Tuesday, has repeatedly stated that it is ready to meet with North Korean officials anywhere, anytime, without preconditions as part of its denuclearization efforts.

But the North has shown no willingness to give up the arsenal it needs to defend itself in the event of an American invasion.