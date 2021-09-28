Army tests new hypersonic weapon

The US military has successfully tested a new hypersonic ramjet weapon technology (HAWC) over the past week. According to the information reported on this activity, it was carried out jointly by the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the United States Air Force. This is a weapon that was built by the Raytheon company.

HAWC achieves 5 times the speed of sound

The weapon is claimed to be capable of reaching supersonic speeds according to the latest tests performed using a rocket engine equipped with solid propellant propulsion. The new ramjet hypersonic weapon technology (HAWC) is said to be capable of hypersonic speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. In a statement, the head of this project in the DARPA Office of Tactical Technology said that the test had been carried out successfully.

“The HAWC free flight test was successful …”

Andrew Knoedler is particularly pleased with the effectiveness of this new weapon. “The HAWC free flight test was a successful demonstration of the future capabilities of these hypersonic cruise missiles. They will be a very effective tool for our combatants, ”said the official through the press release. “The HAWC program is getting a little closer to validation and will offer next-generation technology to the US military in the future,” it said in the statement.

