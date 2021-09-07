Array Instruments Market Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global array instruments market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Array instruments are devices that are used to collect microscopic spots of RNA, DNA, proteins, tissues, peptides, oligonucleotides, cells, and other compounds attached to a solid substrate. They are utilized in laboratories that quantitatively and simultaneously monitor the expression of multiple genes. The high-throughput approach of array technology helps to locate mutations and chromosomal expressions in a genotype, and measure and detect gene expressions at the messenger RNA (mRNA) or the protein level.

Market Trends

The primary factors driving the array instruments market are the emerging need for diagnosing cancer, post-natal and different metabolic diseases. These instruments assist in hybridization, coupling biomolecules to a platform, sample preparation for detection, data analysis, and scanning, which have increased their demand in recent times. Furthermore, governments across the globe have undertaken several initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and increase investments in research and development (R&D) activities, which in turn have boosted the demand for array instruments. Moreover, the introduction of the latest technologies, such as microarray-based comparative genomic hybridization, has enhanced the process of single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) and offers accuracy and precision in disease diagnosis and drug discovery, which in turn is expected to provide a positive impact on the industry.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Arrayit Corporation

Bio-RAD Laboratories

Inc. Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation

Molecular Devices LLC

Raybiotech Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of application, technology, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Application:

Molecular Biology

Cell Biology

Genetics

Molecular Pathology

Others

Breakup by Technology:

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

Cellular Microarrays

Tissue Microarrays

Breakup by End-User:

Research and Development Laboratories

Clinical Diagnostic Labs

Agriculture Research Centers

Veterinary Laboratories

Forensic Centers

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

