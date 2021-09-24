Arrested in Italy | Independent Puigdemont released and allowed to leave Italy

(Sassari) Carles Puigdemont, arrested on Thursday in Sardinia, was released on Friday and, according to his lawyer, was allowed to leave Italy, even if the judiciary of that country has not yet decided on Spain’s extradition request, in which the Catalan independence leader is found because of his role indicted in attempted secession in 2017.

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 6:35 am Updated at 1:01 pm

Gaël BRANCHEREAU with Mathieu GORSE in Madrid Agence France-Presse

Celebrated by his supporters, the former Catalan regional president left the Sassari prison in Sardinia, where he was incarcerated, on Friday.

PHOTO ALBERT GEA, REUTERS ARCHIVE

A demonstration took place outside the Italian consulate in Barcelona on Friday to demand the release of Carles Puigdemont.

According to his Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, he has been allowed to leave Italy pending an upcoming hearing, which he plans to attend on October 4th. The decision on his extradition could take “weeks”, the lawyer said earlier.

“Spain never misses an opportunity to make a fool of itself,” denounced Mr Puigdemont on his departure.

During a visit to the island of La Palma, where a volcano erupted, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a trial against the independence leader. Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in 2017, where he has lived since then, to avoid prosecution, must “submit to the Spanish judiciary,” he stressed.

58-year-old Mr Puigdemont was arrested on Thursday evening when he arrived at the airport in Alghero, a Sardinian city with Catalan culture, where he was supposed to be attending a cultural festival and meeting with elected officials from the Italian island.

The arrest angered Catalan separatists, several hundred of whom demonstrated outside the Italian consulate in Barcelona, ​​northeastern Spain, on Friday.

“This is another example of the Spanish crackdown on Catalan politicians,” said Monica, 33, who took part in the protests on Friday morning, followed by further demonstrations by hundreds of people that evening in the Catalan metropolis, an AFPTV journalist observed.

Further protest calls were launched for Sunday.

The Catalan separatist president Pere Aragones had called an emergency meeting of his government and called for “the immediate release of Carles Puigdemont”.

“Amnesty is the only way. Self-determination is the only solution, ”he wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Charged with “riot”

Carles Puigdemont is still being charged by the Spanish courts on charges of “rioting” and “misappropriating public funds”.

In March 2018 he was arrested for the first time at the request of Spain, this time in Germany. However, he was released a few days later. The MEP, who has been in parliament since 2019, temporarily benefited from parliamentary immunity, which the European Parliament lifted with a large majority on March 9. A measure confirmed by the General Court of the European Union on July 30th.

However, an appeal has been lodged against the decision of the European Parliament, the final judgment of which in the case of the EU judiciary will have to be made “at a later date”. Mr Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, therefore takes the view that Parliament’s decision, as well as the application of the arrest warrant, has been “suspended” and that his client must continue to enjoy his immunity.

To a new crisis?

This affair, which comes at a time of relative relaxation, threatens a new crisis between Madrid and the separatists.

In June, the Sanchez government pardoned the nine independence leaders who were arrested in 2017 and sentenced to prison in 2019, following a historic trial in which Mr Puigdemont was largely absent.

The Spanish government resumed negotiations with the regional separatist government on September 15 to find a solution to the separatist crisis in Catalonia.

On Friday, Mr Sanchez “asserted” the importance of the dialogue “now more than ever”, while Mr Aragones himself judged that the arrest “did not contribute to the resolution of the conflict” in Catalonia.

Catalonia’s attempt at secession in October 2017 was one of the worst crises in Spain since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975.

Despite the ban on the judiciary, the regional government, chaired by Mr Puigdemont, organized a police-violent referendum on self-determination, which was followed a few weeks later by a stillborn declaration of independence.

Madrid responded by taking control of the region and arresting key independence movement leaders who had not fled abroad.