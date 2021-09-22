Arthroscopy Devices Market growth graph to witness upward trajectory during 2021-2026

This market research report identifies Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes Inc.), Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Inc., and Arthrex, Inc., as the major vendors operating in the global arthroscopy devices market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by product types (arthroscopes, arthroscopy implants, arthroscopy visualization systems, arthroscopic shavers, arthroscopic radiofrequency systems, and arthroscopy fluid management systems), by applications (knee, hip, spine, shoulder, ankle, and sports medicine), by end-users (hospitals, ambulatory care, and trauma centers), and by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World).

Research Overview

Trends Market Research predicts that the Global Arthroscopy Devices Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures has increased the usage of Arthroscopy Devices globally. These devices have helped surgeons in treating various orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis, bone cancer herniated discs, and other joint-related orthopedic-targeted diseases. Arthroscopy Devices have increased the interest of minimally invasive procedures; few of the popular methods among them include Shoulder Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Knee Arthroscopy, and Hip Arthroscopy. According to the report by National Survey of Ambulatory Surgery, more than 1 million knee arthroscopic procedures are performed annually. A majority of the surgical procedures are performed based on physical examination followed by Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) that gives a confirmatory diagnosis. Performing office-based needle arthroscopy has proven to be the alternative approach to visualize intra-articular pathology and anatomy in real-time. Surgical Knee Arthroscopy is the most common procedure performed.

Most of the large joint replacement implants are surgically performed when the joint is worn out or becomes dysfunctional due to injuries. Surgeries are primarily carried out to restore mobility and relieve pain. In minimally invasive surgery, a smaller surgical incision is made, and fewer muscles around the joint are detached or cut. Despite this difference, both traditional and minimally invasive joint replacement are technically demanding due to the outcomes and are dependent on the operating team with considerable experience.

According to Trends Market Research analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the Global Arthroscopy Devices Market in 2018. The primary reasons behind the Market’s growth in the Americas are rise in the aging population, increasing incidences of osteoporosis, Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to large patient pool, increasing awareness, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Segmentation by Product Types

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopy Implants

Arthroscopy Visualization Systems

Arthroscopic Shavers

Arthroscopic Radiofrequency Systems

Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems

In 2018, the Arthroscopy implants segment occupied the largest share due to increase in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, demand for artificial knee/hip implants, and awareness about the supreme quality range of implants available in the market. Further, the radiofrequency and fluid management arthroscopy systems are expected to gain the highest volume sales during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Applications

Knee

Hip

Spine

Shoulder

Ankle

Sports Medicine

In 2018, the knee segment accounted for the maximum share with increased use of Arthroscopy procedures for total knee replacement.

Segmentation by End-users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Trauma Centers

In 2018, hospitals gained the highest share in the Arthroscopy Devices Market with the largest diagnostic volumes globally.

Segmentation by Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

The Arthroscopy Devices Market in Rest of the World is growing at a moderate pace. Despite the relevant consequences of the increasing utilization of orthopedic devices, the awareness and prevention of various ortho-related diseases are less known in South America. Middle East and Africa has significant opportunities for various orthopedic procedures. Extremities, knee, hip, foot and ankle, and sports injuries have become common and have revolutionized the early treatment of various chronic disorders.

Competitive Analysis

The Global Arthroscopy Devices Market has a broad range of surgical procedures that lead to stiff competition among vendors. The increasing awareness and availability of arthroscopic procedures are driving the competition in the market. It has a potential opportunity to grow in both developed and developing regions. The sales of arthroscopy devices are expected to increase through physician-owned orthopedic implant distributorships. Further, this model will help companies to enter partnerships with physicians, who obtain orthopedic implants from manufacturers at a low price compared to their market price. This helps companies in saving costs by eliminating the concept of the direct sales force. The growing importance of minimally invasive procedures has led to increased adoption of arthroscopy devices, resulting in the development of safe and easy to operate process and quick treatment in less time.

The competitive advantage is primarily due to the increase in mergers & acquisitions that have increased the product launch and product portfolio expansion in leading companies. For instance, in November 2018, Stryker announced the acquisition of K2M; and similarly in October 2018, it completed the acquisition of Invuity Inc. Further, customized implants are gaining benefits in premium pricing with less annual pressure.