Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market Forecast [2021-2028] | Size is expected to reach US $ 696.18 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.4%

Artificial cornea implantation surgery is performed to remove all or part of the damaged cornea, followed by its replacement with healthy donor tissue. Currently, there is a shortage of cornea donors worldwide, and eye and tissue banking processes are in their infancy in many countries. During this time, there is still a possibility that the human eye will reject the transplant, which can cause eye infection or lack of vision. The cornea implant is usually done to treat conditions such as keratoconus and certain degenerative diseases. Artificial corneal tissue is made from polymer plastic such as silica material. The artificial cornea implant is of two types synthetic cornea implant and biosynthetic cornea implant. 3D printed artificial corneas made from stem cells and acellular corneal stroma have a potential to replace donated cornea in eye surgery.

The growth of the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is mainly attributed to such factors as the increasing prevalence of eye diseases causing corneal blindness and the significant increase in the elderly population. However, the high cost of ophthalmic surgeries and devices is hampering the growth of the market.

For a sample copy of the report, along with the table of contents, Statistics @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022569/

Here we have listed top companies in Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants market AJL OPHTHALMIC S .; ADVANCING SIGHT NETWORK; Aurolab; CORNEA BIOSCIENCES INC .; LinkoCare Life Sciences AB; KERAMED, INC .; EyeYon Medical; Florida Lions Eye Bank; Corneat Vision; and CorneaGen

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business Description – A detailed description of the operations and business divisions of the business.

2) Business Strategy – Summary by the analyst of the business strategy of the company.

3) SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the business.

4) Company history – Progress of key events associated with the company.

5) Main Products and Services – A list of the main products, services and brands of the company.

6) Main Competitors – A list of the main competitors of the business.

7) Significant sites and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of the principal sites and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the last five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years of history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the impact of COVID 19 on the corneal and artificial corneal implants market that would mention how Covid-19 is affecting the corneal and artificial corneal implants industry, market trends and potential opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, impact of Covid-19 on key regions and proposal of artificial cornea and corneal implant actors to fight against the impact of Covid-19.

The Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant market is segmented on the basis of product type, pressure type, application, and distribution channel. The artificial cornea and corneal implants market, by type, is segmented into human cornea and artificial cornea. By type of transplant, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and others. The artificial cornea and corneal implants market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ASCs, and others.

The artificial cornea and corneal implants market, by disease indication, is segmented into Fuchs dystrophy, keratoconus, fungal keratitis and others.

Place a purchase order to purchase a complete copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022569/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop-shop for actionable information in industrial research. We help our clients find solutions to their research needs through our syndicated research and advisory services. We are a specialist in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive and defense, food and beverage, chemicals and materials, semiconductors, etc.

Contact Us:

Call: + 1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com