Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market 2027 Focusing on Top Leading Players, Share, Future Trends, Opportunities By Arterys Inc., Alphabet Inc.,Intel Corporation

Artificial intelligence in healthcare is the use of machine-learning algorithms and software to analyze, process and present complex medical and health care data. It has been widely used to support clinical decisions, improve workflows and predict health outcomes. Thus, wide application of AI in the healthcare sector is likely to propel the growth of the market. The growth of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is attributed to the rising application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, growing investment in AI healthcare start-ups, and increasing cross-industry partnerships and collaborations. However, dearth of skilled AI workforce and imprecise regulatory guidelines for medical software is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Some of the companies competing in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market are

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Intel Corporation

General Electric Company

Alphabet Inc.

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Arterys Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – by Component

Software Solution

Hardware

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – by Application

Robot Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Dosage Error Reduction

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – by End User

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Patients

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Payers

Others

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The global healthcare infrastructure has observed that, in order to develop and maintain sustainable healthcare setup, utilization of computational technologies such as artificial intelligence becomes crucial. Moreover, majority of the market players have focused on development of AI-powered models to fight against coronavirus pandemic. In addition, several number of research centers and governments have actively participated in the building of robust AI technologies which are assisting the healthcare professionals to work efficiently even under shortage of resources. These factors will eventually drive the market growth.

