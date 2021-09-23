Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market 2021: Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Production, Share, Demand, Progresses for Huge Profits by 2028

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

Artificial Intelligence for Cybersecurity solution involves the integration of endpoint data & analytics to gain threat intelligence that aid to detect and expose an attack in a particular environment. Artificial intelligence has proven to be a a crucial tool in reducing costs associated with various processes, development, manufacturing, automation, monitoring, adaption, and a vast range of others. The AI in Cyber Security allows the expertise to analyze & understand the cyber-crime with the speech recognition technology, and Google’s search engine.

The number of start-ups adopting artificial intelligence has increased substantially from past few years is expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in Cybersecurity market growth over the forecast period. Existing organizations are also exploring the possibility of adopting artificial intelligence into their systems to leverage its various benefits. The increase in demand for advanced Cybersecurity solutions and privacy will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in frequency and complexity of cyber threats, emergence of disruptive digital technologies across the industry verticals expected to drive the global artificial intelligence in Cybersecurity market growth.

Get Request sample copy @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Cybersecurity-Market/request-sample

Continuous technological advancements in security solutions is one of the prominent factors fuelling the growth of the artificial intelligence in Cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the increase in government investments in the security sector and growing need for cloud-based security solutions among small & medium sized enterprises projected to contribute the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of 5G technology is also accelerating the growth of the artificial intelligence in Cybersecurity market.

Inability of AI to Stop Zero-Day and Advanced Threats expected to hamper the global artificial intelligence in Cybersecurity market growth. Also, the increase in insider cyber threats will negatively influence the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is segmented into offering such as Hardware, Software, and Service, by deployment type such as Cloud, and on-premise, by security type such as Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security, by technology such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Context-Aware Computing, by application such as Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Unified Threat Management, Data Loss Prevention, Security & Vulnerability Management, Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud, Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection/Prevention System, Threat Intelligence, and Others. Further, market is segmented into End User such as Retail, BFSI, Government & Defense, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others.

Also, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North America region has been leader in terms of development and adoption of Artificial Intelligence technologies for quite a few decades now. Constant research and development in the fields related to increasingly advanced technologies & vision of progressive future are among some of the primary factors boosting the growth of this market in this region. The U.S. accounts for a major revenue share in the North American AI in Cybersecurity market. The Europe and APAC market is also expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue contribution.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Xilinx Inc., IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Cylance Inc., Darktrace, Vectra AI, Inc., etc.

Get Discount here @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Cybersecurity-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which help our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com