Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2028

Genomics refers to the study of genomes. It is a complete set of DNA, including all the genes of an individual. Artificial intelligence is the progression of computer systems capable of performing tasks that generally require human intelligence. The field of genomics generates large datasets that are utilized in the making of potential new therapeutics. Artificial Intelligence in genomics is widely used to develop and discover drugs for curing rare diseases. It accelerates the time taken to find novel therapies. It utilizes DNA sequencing methods, recombinant DNA, and bioinformatics to assemble, analyze, and sequence the structure and function of genomes. It helps to predict an individual’s probability of developing certain diseases or inform potential therapy design.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the artificial intelligence in genomics market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, technology, functionality, application, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence in genomics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Here we have listed the top Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market companies

1. Nvidia

2. Deep Genomics

3. DNAnexus

4. Empiric Logic

5. Engine Biosciences

6. Fabric Genomics

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Diploid

9. Molecularmatch

10. Cambridge Cancer Genomics

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

Based on offerings, the global artificial intelligence in genomics market is segmented into software, and services.

On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into machine learning, computer vision and other technologies.

On the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into genome sequencing, gene editing, clinical workflows, and predictive genetic testing & preventive medicine.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, precision medicine, agriculture & animal research, other applications.

On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical & biotech companies, healthcare providers, research centers, academic institutes & government organizations, and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market – By Offering

1.3.2 Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market – By Functionality

1.3.4 Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market – By Application

1.3.5 Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market – By End-User

1.3.6 Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN GENOMICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN GENOMICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

