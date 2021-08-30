Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Size, Share, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging business report assists to stay advanced about the entire market and also offer holistic view of the market. Analysts have used a SWOT analysis and a Porter’s five forces analysis to evaluate the global Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market thoroughly. Both these tools ensure accurate assessment of the market, including the intensity of the competitive rivalry present in the market. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this report which are thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market analysis report enables readers to deal with a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions.

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,579.33 million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures drives the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.

Download Free Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market&AS

The major players of the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market are:

BenevolentAI

OrCam

Babylon

Freenome Inc

Clarify Health Solutions

BioXcel Therapeutics

Ada Health GmbH

GNS Healthcare

Zebra Medical Vision Inc

Qventus Inc

IDx Technologies Inc

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation:

By Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others)

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud)

By Application (X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging)

By Clinical Applications (Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others)

By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others)

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights about the trends and opportunities in the industry very easily and quickly by saving a lot of time. The report comprises of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions. The principle of this market research report is to endow with an absolute insights and awareness of the greatest market opportunities into the applicable markets. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are employed in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market as it is preferred by the businesses due to their potential in generating market research report. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow the business in several ways. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market report employs the use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and collecting data and information.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Read complete report along with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market&AS

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into deep learning, computer vision, NLP and others.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on deployment type, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound and molecular imaging.

Based on clinical application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into breast, lung, neurology, cardiovascular, liver, prostate, colon, musculoskeletal and others.

The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is also segmented on the basis of role of end-user into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and others.

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Share Analysis

Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market? What are the key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market? What is an eight-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market is predicted to grow? What are the risks and challenges facing the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market? Who are the key vendors in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market? What helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments?

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market&AS

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

About Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com