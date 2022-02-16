Artificial Intelligence in Retail – Wander the Rows of Shelves with the Digital Twin

“I have my virtual basket here, and now I would like to buy bandages or soap, for example, and then I can grab them with my virtual hand and put them in this basket.”

Alina Hawkin sits in front of her laptop and transfers her movements to the screen using so-called two-handed controllers. You can see not only a virtual shopping cart, but the young computer scientist can completely move around in a three-dimensional pharmacy.

Actually useless, because the shelves with soaps, shampoos and baby food are in the same room as the Hawkins office, on the first floor of the Bremen Institute of Artificial Intelligence. There, Hawkin and his colleagues set up a test market with pharmacy products from project partner dm. The highlight: the virtual shop in which Alina Hawkin fills her basket corresponds exactly to the laboratory supermarket, not only in terms of space, but also in terms of range.

Virtual shopping thanks to robots

Virtual shopping is made possible by DonBot: a robot that walks and scans the rows of shelves with a long arm that can move in all directions. The result is what AI researchers like Alina Hawkin call the store’s “semantic digital twin.”

“Basically, in this case, it’s a model of this retail store. This model shows where the individual objects are, so the robot now walks through the room and registers everything: where are which objects? It also counts them, how many are on a shelf? And this knowledge, which it collects in the process, is also stored in a knowledge database and is stored with additional knowledge. Thus, the robot also knows that there are, for example, animal-friendly shampoos or creams, vegan creams etc.”

Moving from digital commerce to stationary commerce

Fill the virtual shopping cart on the PC or mobile phone and order directly on the Internet – a possibility of shopping, and of course this has long been part of everyday life. But the “Knowledge4retail” project, “knowledge for retail”, goes beyond that, namely to build a bridge between digital and stationary retail, says Michael Beetz, director of the Bremen AI Institute.

“With such technology, a key advantage of online retailing can be offset. So if you are an online retailer, generate your store like website from your database. running your Let the Store Know, and in Retail, items that come in are donated, you can touch them, and someone places them somewhere else,” says Beetz.

“It’s a huge advantage because it’s a different shopping experience, but it makes a lot of things extremely complicated. And so having a good physical store model, which can also be used as a source of information, is simply an important step towards digitization and something that is simply necessary for physical retailers.”

What’s in stock, what’s sold out?

If Alina Hawkin can also visit an exact digital replica of the pharmacy or supermarket two blocks in line from her living room sofa, she already knows in advance: Is it worth going there? Are the soap, yogurt, toothbrush still available or are they sold out at the moment? And if so, which store can she go to instead?

According to Michael Beetz, this and other information should be bundled in an app: if, as a customer, I take a picture of an empty jam jar with my smartphone, for example, the app informs me which branch currently has the jam in stock.

Social component included

However, digital twins could not only help bolster stationary trading in difficult times. Michael Beetz points out that a virtual tour of my corner shop could also have a social component.

“Right now in the pandemic, when people are in quarantine, not allowed to leave their homes – if I could now walk into my own store virtually, maybe even meet the neighbors and chat there, that’s even if you’re thinking about older people who can’t leave their homes, maybe a way to involve them more in their daily lives.”

Bremen’s IT specialists are still working on such a chat function. The topic of “customer retention” is of course important for retail.

The robot takes over the time-consuming work

There are also other aspects, says Alina Hawkin. The robot can relieve employees of time-consuming work, “always checking where products are missing, what needs to be re-ordered, and then employees would have more time for customers.”

In any case, dm already uses robots and digital replicas of selected agencies, for example to optimize employee journeys for click & collect orders. However, DonBot and his fellow robots are only on the road when nothing is happening in the store or warehouse.

“He could do that in the evening or at night, no one’s there then, he’s not bothering anyone, he can drive and scan everything.”