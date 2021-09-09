Asia Pacific Air Cargo Market Data Analysis and CAGR is 9.2% between 2021 to 2028 | ANA Cargo, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), Emirates SkyCargo, etc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Air Cargo Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Air Cargo market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

The air cargo market in APAC is expected to reach US$ 85.39 billion by 2028 from US$ 46.21 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

APAC Air Cargo Market -Company Profiles

ANA Cargo

Cargolux

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

Emirates SkyCargo

Etihad Cargo

FedEx Corporation

Lufthansa Cargo AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Online retailing attracts prospective customers than brick and mortar based competitors due to the global scale of the internet. In addition, e-commerce market players opt from a variety of logistics options such as the surface transport and air transport, to deliver packages to their customers. Therefore, as the e-commerce market is heating up, varying buying patterns and trends have been observed in different countries of the regions. Majority of the purchase is influenced by the demographics of the country such as the percentage of youth population indulging in e-commerce activity, the economy of the country, age group interested in e-commerce, and the level of awareness in the country. Thus, e-commerce is a future growth driver for the air cargo industry, as online shopping boosts the demand for parcel delivery services worldwide. Air cargo is well-positioned to serve their needs and deliver their goods with speed, efficiency, and reliability. The fast-growing cross-border e-commerce market remains a key driver in addition to rising domestic volumes sent by large and small e-retailers.

APAC Air Cargo Market -By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

APAC Air Cargo Market -By Services

Express

Regular

APAC Air Cargo Market -By End User

Retail

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

APAC Air Cargo Market -By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia Pacific Air Cargo market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Air Cargo market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Air Cargo market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Air Cargo market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Air Cargo market.

