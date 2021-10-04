Asia Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: Overview, Share, Size, Trends & Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Asia Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Aircraft health monitoring systems (AHMS) are a set of tools, solutions, and techniques employed to remotely monitor the airplane data. It uses real-time data captured through different sensors installed on the aircraft to monitor the lifecycle of aircraft components and predict possible failures. Some of the common malfunctions include high vibrations, over-heating of engines, hard landing, and low oil pressure. Consequently, AHMS is implemented to enhance safety and reliability, minimize downtime, mitigate system failures and reduce maintenance and operational costs.

Asia Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market Trends:

The Asia Pacific AHMS market is being driven by the rapid establishment of significant air routes and the increasing air traffic in the region. The airport authorities in the region are also consistently investing in the improvement and establishment of new airports, which is contributing to the market growth further. Moreover, the upgradation of the existing aircraft with next-generation systems, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensors, for advanced maintenance monitoring and aviation analytics are acting as another growth-inducing factor. This is further supported by the growing need for enhanced situational awareness due to the multiplying incidents of aircraft accidents.

Asia Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Subsystem:

Aero-Propulsion

Avionics

Ancillary Systems

Aircraft Structures

Others

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Military

Breakup by Installation:

Onboard

On Ground

Breakup by Fit:

Linefit

Retrofit

Breakup by Operation Time:

Real-Time

Non-Real-Time

Breakup by Operation Type:

Detection

Diagnostics

Condition-Based Maintenance and Adaptive Control

Others

Breakup by Country :

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

